Skillet Pita Breads

How to Make It

Step 1 In the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with a dough hook, dissolve the yeast in the lukewarm water. Let stand, stirring, until foamy, about 5 minutes. Add the all-purpose flour and mix on low speed for 1 minute. Cover the bowl with a kitchen towel and let stand for 1 hour.

Step 2 Add the oil and salt to the sponge and gradually beat in the whole wheat flour on low speed. Increase the speed to high and knead until the dough is smooth, about 3 minutes. Cover and let stand until the dough has doubled in bulk, 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

Step 3 Divide the dough into 16 pieces and cover with a dish towel. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out each piece to a 7-inch round, about 1\8 inch thick. Stack the rounds between sheets of plastic wrap and cover with a dish towel.