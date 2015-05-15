Skillet Graham Cake with Peaches and Blueberries
© John Kernick
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
3 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Stephanie Izard
June 2015

Chicago chef Stephanie Izard’s skillet cake, baked on the grill, gets amazing flavor from graham crackers mixed into the batter and in the crumbly streusel topping. It can also be baked in a 300° oven for the same amount of time. Slideshow: More Grilled Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

STREUSEL

  • 3/4 cup graham cracker crumbs
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

FRUIT

  • 3 large peaches, each cut into 1-inch wedges
  • 3/4 cup blueberries
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

CAKE

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 1/2 cup fine graham cracker crumbs
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 stick plus 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 1/4 cups light brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 1/4 cups buttermilk
  • 1/3 cup canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
  • Vanilla ice cream, for serving  

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the streusel

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat all of the ingredients together at medium speed until crumbs form. Transfer the crumbs to  a bowl and press into clumps. Refrigerate until chilled, about 15 minutes.

Step 2    Meanwhile, prepare the fruit

Set up a gas grill for indirect grilling, then heat to 300°. In a medium bowl, toss the peaches with the blueberries, sugar, lemon juice and cornstarch. In a 12-inch cast-iron skillet, melt the butter over low heat. Remove from the heat. Scrape the fruit and any juices into the skillet.

Step 3    Make the cake

In a medium bowl, whisk both flours with the graham cracker crumbs, baking powder and salt. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter with both sugars and the honey at medium speed until fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then beat in the buttermilk, oil and vanilla. Scrape down the side of the bowl and beat in the dry ingredients until just smooth. Spread the batter in the skillet in an even layer. Scatter the streusel evenly on top.

Step 4    

Set the skillet on the grill over indirect heat. Close the grill and bake for about 1 hour and 30 minutes, rotating the skillet every 20 minutes, until  a toothpick inserted in the cake comes out clean; keep an eye on the heat to maintain the grill temperature. Let the cake cool for 1 hour. Cut into wedges and serve with vanilla ice cream.

Suggested Pairing

Fruit desserts pair best with fruity sour beers.

