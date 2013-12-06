Skillet Fried Chicken
© Beatriz Da Costa
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Marcia Kiesel
October 1998

 Amazing Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons freshly ground pepper
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • One 3-pound chicken, cut into 8 pieces, backbone removed
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large, shallow bowl, toss the flour with the salt, pepper and paprika. Dredge the chicken pieces in the flour and arrange them without touching on a baking sheet. Refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours.

Step 2    

In each of 2 large cast-iron skillets, heat 1/2 inch of oil until shimmering. Fry the chicken pieces, skin side up, over moderately high heat, turning often, until golden brown and crisp, 25 to 30 minutes; reduce the heat to moderately low to keep the chicken at a steady sizzle. Transfer the chicken to a rack set over a sheet pan to drain, then serve hot with lemon wedges.

Suggested Pairing

This juicy, lemon-accented chicken can be dramatically set off with a lighter Sauternes from the Barsac appellation.

