Skillet Fried Chicken

Step 1
In a large, shallow bowl, toss the flour with the salt, pepper and paprika. Dredge the chicken pieces in the flour and arrange them without touching on a baking sheet. Refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours.
Step 2
In each of 2 large cast-iron skillets, heat 1/2 inch of oil until shimmering. Fry the chicken pieces, skin side up, over moderately high heat, turning often, until golden brown and crisp, 25 to 30 minutes; reduce the heat to moderately low to keep the chicken at a steady sizzle. Transfer the chicken to a rack set over a sheet pan to drain, then serve hot with lemon wedges.
Suggested Pairing
This juicy, lemon-accented chicken can be dramatically set off with a lighter Sauternes from the Barsac appellation.
