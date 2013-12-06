Skillet Duck

For this easy recipe, the duck is fried in much the same method as souther fried chicken—in a covered pan so that steam develops—which keeps the meat extremely moist and tender.A special tip: If the duck isn't being served the day it's cooked, it can be prepared through Step 2 and refrigerated in the rendered duck fat, which protects it nicely for up to 4 days. When ready to serve, transfer the fat to a jar and reheat the duck, skin side down, in a covered skillet over high heat until warmed through; broil to recrisp the skin if necessary. The fat can be refrigerated for up to 2 months and used to sauté potatoes or other vegetables. More Incredible Duck Recipes