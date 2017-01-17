Skillet Cornbread

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°F. In a mixing bowl blend well cornmeal, baking powder and salt. In a mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, sour cream, creamed corn and oil. Combine the dry and wet ingredients, incorporate well.

Step 2 Heat a 10 inch cast iron skillet over medium heat with 2 tablespoons oil. Once oil is hot pour in cornbread batter, the mix should bubble in the pan slightly and create a crust. Cook 2 minutes; remove from heat and place in oven.