Skillet Cornbread

How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°F. In a mixing bowl blend well cornmeal, baking powder and salt. In a mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, sour cream, creamed corn and oil. Combine the dry and wet ingredients, incorporate well.
Heat a 10 inch cast iron skillet over medium heat with 2 tablespoons oil. Once oil is hot pour in cornbread batter, the mix should bubble in the pan slightly and create a crust. Cook 2 minutes; remove from heat and place in oven.
Bake for 20 minutes or until center is set and cornbread comes away from the sides of the skillet. Allow to cool, slice and serve.
Notes
Delicious warm and reheated. Keep stored in airtight container refrigerated.
Author Name: CharlieRumble1
Review Body: Best cornbread recipe! I've been looking for one for so long.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-26
Author Name: ChloeAnderson
Review Body: Very tasty cornbread, try it yourself.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-29