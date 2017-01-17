Skillet Cornbread
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6 to 10
Carla Hall

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cornmeal, ground fine-medium
  • 3 1/2 teaspoons baking bowder
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3 eggs, whole
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 cup creamed corn
  • 5 ounces vegetable oil, plus 2 tablespoons for cooking cornbread

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a mixing bowl blend well cornmeal, baking powder and salt. In a mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, sour cream, creamed corn and oil. Combine the dry and wet ingredients, incorporate well.

Step 2    

Heat a 10 inch cast iron skillet over medium heat with 2 tablespoons oil. Once oil is hot pour in cornbread batter, the mix should bubble in the pan slightly and create a crust. Cook 2 minutes; remove from heat and place in oven.

Step 3    

Bake for 20 minutes or until center is set and cornbread comes away from the sides of the skillet. Allow to cool, slice and serve.

Notes

Delicious warm and reheated. Keep stored in airtight container refrigerated.

