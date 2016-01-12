Skillet Corn and Peppers with Cilantro-Lime Mayo
© Chris Court
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Linton Hopkins

After seeing Bobby Flay slather corn on the cob with lime butter before grilling on a cooking show, Hopkins came up with this skillet variation using kernels. To reflect the Central American influence on Southern cuisine, Hopkins adds sweet-hot Padrón peppers, but you can substitute jalapeños. More Corn Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 2 ears of corn—shucked, kernels cut off (2 cups) and cobs reserved 
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise 
  • 1/2 cup packed cilantro leaves 
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lime zest
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 12 Padrón peppers or 4 jalapeños 
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 
  • Freshly ground pepper 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, simmer the corn cobs in 1 cup of water until the broth has reduced to 1/4 cup, about 10 minutes. Strain the broth; discard the cobs.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a blender, combine the mayonnaise with the cilantro, lime zest and lime juice and puree until smooth. Season with salt.

Step 3    

In a cast-iron skillet, heat the oil until smoking. Add the corn kernels and peppers and season with salt. Cover and cook over moderately high heat until the corn starts to pop, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir the corn, cover and cook until the corn is lightly charred, about 2 minutes longer. Add the corn broth and simmer until nearly evaporated, then stir in the butter. Season the corn and peppers with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Transfer the corn and peppers to a bowl, drizzle with some of the cilantro- lime mayonnaise and serve.

