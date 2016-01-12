Skillet Corn and Peppers with Cilantro-Lime Mayo

In a medium saucepan, simmer the corn cobs in 1 cup of water until the broth has reduced to 1/4 cup, about 10 minutes. Strain the broth; discard the cobs.

Step 3

In a cast-iron skillet, heat the oil until smoking. Add the corn kernels and peppers and season with salt. Cover and cook over moderately high heat until the corn starts to pop, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir the corn, cover and cook until the corn is lightly charred, about 2 minutes longer. Add the corn broth and simmer until nearly evaporated, then stir in the butter. Season the corn and peppers with salt and pepper.