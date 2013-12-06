Skillet Cheddar Toasts

Step

In a medium skillet, toast the curry powder over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Transfer the curry powder to a plate to cool and wipe out the skillet. Rub the skillet lightly with oil and set 2 rye crackers in the pan. Arrange one-eighth of the sun-dried tomato strips on each cracker and season with salt. Top each with a slice of Cheddar, a few scallion slices and 1 to 2 large pinches of curry powder. Cover the skillet and cook over moderately low heat until the cheese has melted, about 4 minutes. Serve hot from the skillet. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.