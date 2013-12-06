Skillet Cheddar Toasts
Marcia Kiesel
May 1998

Marcia Kiesel and her friends like these melted cheese toasts, served right from the skillet, as hors d'oeuvres. Fast Hors d'Oeuvres

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon curry powder
  • Vegetable oil
  • 8 large rye or whole-grain crackers, such as Ryvita
  • 8 oil-packed sun-dried tomato halves, cut into thin strips
  • Salt
  • Eight 1/4 -inch-thick slices of Cheddar cheese (about 6 ounces)
  • 1 scallion, thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step

In a medium skillet, toast the curry powder over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Transfer the curry powder to a plate to cool and wipe out the skillet. Rub the skillet lightly with oil and set 2 rye crackers in the pan. Arrange one-eighth of the sun-dried tomato strips on each cracker and season with salt. Top each with a slice of Cheddar, a few scallion slices and 1 to 2 large pinches of curry powder. Cover the skillet and cook over moderately low heat until the cheese has melted, about 4 minutes. Serve hot from the skillet. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.

Suggested Pairing

A glass of California Chardonnay would be welcome with these open-faced snacks; a nonvintage brut sparkling wine from California would lend a touch of luxury.

