Skillet-Charred Cherry Tomatoes with Basil
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Chris Cosentino
August 2008

Chris Cosentino remembers charring tomatoes when he was a line cook under chef Mark Miller at Red Sage in Washington, DC. "Mark always said, 'It needs fleck,' " Cosentino says, referring to the blackened bits on the skins. "The fire brings out the sweetness in the tomatoes."    More Tomato Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 1/2 pints cherry tomatoes
  • 24 squash blossoms (optional)
  • 1/4 cup small basil leaves or chopped basil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over high heat until smoking, 5 minutes. Add the olive oil, tomatoes and squash blossoms and cook until the tomatoes are lightly charred and about to burst, 3 minutes.

Step 2    

Off the heat, stir in the basil. Season with salt and pepper and serve right away.

