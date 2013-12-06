Skillet-Charred Cherry Tomatoes with Basil

© Cedric Angeles
Chris Cosentino remembers charring tomatoes when he was a line cook under chef Mark Miller at Red Sage in Washington, DC. "Mark always said, 'It needs fleck,' " Cosentino says, referring to the blackened bits on the skins. "The fire brings out the sweetness in the tomatoes." More Tomato Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over high heat until smoking, 5 minutes. Add the olive oil, tomatoes and squash blossoms and cook until the tomatoes are lightly charred and about to burst, 3 minutes.
Step 2
Off the heat, stir in the basil. Season with salt and pepper and serve right away.
