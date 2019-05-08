Skillet Brownies on the Grill

These brownies take on a deliciously smoky flavor on the grill from “baking” in a skillet set over hot coals. After you’re done grilling dinner, prepare to make brownies on the grill by adding a few more lumps of charcoal to maintain a grill temperature of around 350°F. Pull the skillet brownies when they’re still a bit moist, but not wet, in the middle for an fudgy texture in the center and smoky brownie “bark” around the edges. (You can also make them in an oven: Preheat to 350°F, then bake for around 35 minutes.) Chef Valerie Gordon (of Valerie Confections in Los Angeles), who shared her recipe for this grill-baked dessert, likes to make it in a lavishly buttered cast-iron skillet using the ambient heat of a Big Green Egg. Top them with ice cream for a showstopping dessert for your next cookout.