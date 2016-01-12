Skillet Biscuit Pot Pie

This one-pot version of classic pot pie is made even simpler with store-bought bis-cuits and rotisserie chicken. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
In a large cast-iron or heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the onion, garlic, carrots, potato, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook, until incor-porated, about 2 minutes. Pour in the stock and bring to a boil, then stir in the chicken. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste.
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Place the biscuits over the pot pit filling, leaving some space between each biscuit. Bake the pot pie until the filling is bubbling and the biscuits are golden on top, about 15 minutes.
