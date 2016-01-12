Skillet Biscuit Pot Pie
© Scott Hocker
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Scott Hocker
August 2014

This one-pot version of classic pot pie is made even simpler with store-bought bis-cuits and rotisserie chicken.  Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 3 large carrots, cut into chunks
  • 1 baking potato, peeled and cut into chunks
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
  • 1 (14-to 16-ounce) package refrigerator biscuits

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large cast-iron or heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the onion, garlic, carrots, potato, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook, until incor-porated, about 2 minutes. Pour in the stock and bring to a boil, then stir in the chicken. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Place the biscuits over the pot pit filling, leaving some space between each biscuit. Bake the pot pie until the filling is bubbling and the biscuits are golden on top, about 15 minutes.

