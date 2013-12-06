Skate with Smoked Chile Butter, Capers, Tarragon and Tomato Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Bobby Flay
March 2013

Ingredients

  • Four 8-ounce skate fillets
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 cup Wondra flour
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 2 tablespoons capers
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon
  • Tomato Salad
  • Smoked Chile Butter

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the skate on both sides with salt and pepper. Place the flour on a large plate and season with salt and pepper. Dredge the skate on both sides in the flour and tap off any excess.

Step 2    

Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over high heat. Cook the skate until lightly golden brown and just cooked through, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to plates or a platter.

Step 3    

Add the wine to the skillet and reduce by half. Add the cold Smoked Chile Butter, a few tablespoons at a time, and whisk until emulsified. Add the capers, lemon juice and tarragon and season with salt and pepper. Spoon the sauce over the fish and top with the tomato salad.

