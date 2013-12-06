Skate with Smoked Chile Butter, Capers, Tarragon and Tomato Salad

How to Make It
Step 1
Season the skate on both sides with salt and pepper. Place the flour on a large plate and season with salt and pepper. Dredge the skate on both sides in the flour and tap off any excess.
Step 2
Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over high heat. Cook the skate until lightly golden brown and just cooked through, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to plates or a platter.
Step 3
Add the wine to the skillet and reduce by half. Add the cold Smoked Chile Butter, a few tablespoons at a time, and whisk until emulsified. Add the capers, lemon juice and tarragon and season with salt and pepper. Spoon the sauce over the fish and top with the tomato salad.
