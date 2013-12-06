Skate with Smoked Chile Butter, Capers, Tarragon and Tomato Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Season the skate on both sides with salt and pepper. Place the flour on a large plate and season with salt and pepper. Dredge the skate on both sides in the flour and tap off any excess.

Step 2 Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over high heat. Cook the skate until lightly golden brown and just cooked through, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to plates or a platter.