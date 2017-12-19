Skate with Capers  and Bread
Christopher Testani
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Andrew Zimmern
January 2018

The idea for this dish comes from Fergus Henderson’s first book, Nose to Tail Eating. The brilliant London chef starts out with a canonical fish sauté, the sort found in hundreds of cookbooks, then builds a sauce around buttery croutons, letting them absorb a tangy blend of lemon juice, capers and herbs. It’s a complete upending of the expected, as if the fish were simply a platform for the pileup of bread—half crispy, half oozy and totally delicious . Slideshow: More Quick Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup unsalted butter, divided 
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil 
  • 4 skinless skate wing fillets (about 2 pound total)  
  • Kosher salt
  • White pepper 
  • 1/2 pound day-old sourdough boule, crusts removed,  cut into 1/2-inch cubes  (about 3 cups) 
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 2 tablespoons dry white wine 
  • 1/4 cup salt-packed capers, rinsed well and drained 
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley 
  • 1/4 cup chopped tarragon 
  • Bitter Greens Salad with Dijon Vinaigrette (see Note)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 475°. In a large ovenproof skillet, melt 1/4 cup of the butter with the oil. Season the skate with salt and pepper, add to the skillet, and cook over moderate heat until bottom is browned, about 3 minutes. Flip the skate, transfer the skillet to the oven, and roast until the skate is just white throughout, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to plates and loosely cover with foil to keep warm. 

Step 2    

In the same skillet, melt the remaining 1/2 cup of butter. Add the bread cubes and cook over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Add the lemon juice and wine, and cook until reduced slightly, about 1 minute. Stir in the capers and herbs. Spoon the mixture over the skate, and serve with the salad. 

Notes

Bitter Greens Salad with Dijon Vinaigrette

