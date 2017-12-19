Skate with Capers  and Bread

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 475°. In a large ovenproof skillet, melt 1/4 cup of the butter with the oil. Season the skate with salt and pepper, add to the skillet, and cook over moderate heat until bottom is browned, about 3 minutes. Flip the skate, transfer the skillet to the oven, and roast until the skate is just white throughout, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to plates and loosely cover with foil to keep warm.