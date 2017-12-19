Skate with Capers  and Bread

The idea for this dish comes from Fergus Henderson’s first book, Nose to Tail Eating. The brilliant London chef starts out with a canonical fish sauté, the sort found in hundreds of cookbooks, then builds a sauce around buttery croutons, letting them absorb a tangy blend of lemon juice, capers and herbs. It’s a complete upending of the expected, as if the fish were simply a platform for the pileup of bread—half crispy, half oozy and totally delicious . Slideshow: More Quick Fish Recipes
Preheat the oven to 475°. In a large ovenproof skillet, melt 1/4 cup of the butter with the oil. Season the skate with salt and pepper, add to the skillet, and cook over moderate heat until bottom is browned, about 3 minutes. Flip the skate, transfer the skillet to the oven, and roast until the skate is just white throughout, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to plates and loosely cover with foil to keep warm.
In the same skillet, melt the remaining 1/2 cup of butter. Add the bread cubes and cook over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Add the lemon juice and wine, and cook until reduced slightly, about 1 minute. Stir in the capers and herbs. Spoon the mixture over the skate, and serve with the salad.
