Sizzled-Ginger Rice

© Tina Rupp
How to Make It
Step 1
Put the rice in a small saucepan, rinse well and drain. Add the 2 cups of water to the rice and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat for about 13 minutes, until the water is absorbed and the rice is tender. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Fluff the rice and cover again.
Step 2
Meanwhile, in a small skillet, heat the vegetable oil. Add the ginger and cook over low heat until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Stir the ginger into the rice and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5