Sizzled-Ginger Rice
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Marcia Kiesel
April 2010

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups sushi rice
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup julienned fresh ginger

How to Make It

Step 1    

Put the rice in a small saucepan, rinse well and drain. Add the 2 cups of water to the rice and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat for about 13 minutes, until the water is absorbed and the rice is tender. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Fluff the rice and cover again.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small skillet, heat the vegetable oil. Add the ginger and cook over low heat until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Stir the ginger into the rice and serve.

