Sixth Avenue Rum Runner
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 1
Pete Wells
May 2000

The name "rum runner" can be affixed to any number of rum drinks. This one was invented in the Food & Wine test kitchen one day when we happened to have on hand some fresh pineapple juice, which is less sweet than canned. This cocktail has a lower alcohol content than most, so feel free to increase the rum y as much as 2 tablespoons.  Classic Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/'4 cup plus 2 tablespoons pineapple juice
  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • 1/4 cup white rum
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Juice of 1/2 lime

How to Make It

Step

Fill a shaker with ice. Add 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons pineapple juice, 1/4 cup orange juice, 1/4 cup white rum, 1 teaspoon sugar and the juice of 1/2 lime. Shake well and strain into a large cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange slice.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up