Sixth Avenue Rum Runner

The name "rum runner" can be affixed to any number of rum drinks. This one was invented in the Food & Wine test kitchen one day when we happened to have on hand some fresh pineapple juice, which is less sweet than canned. This cocktail has a lower alcohol content than most, so feel free to increase the rum y as much as 2 tablespoons. Classic Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Fill a shaker with ice. Add 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons pineapple juice, 1/4 cup orange juice, 1/4 cup white rum, 1 teaspoon sugar and the juice of 1/2 lime. Shake well and strain into a large cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange slice.
