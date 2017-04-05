Sirloin, Celery and Cherry Salad 

How to Make It

Step 1 Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the steaks with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning, until browned and rare within, about 3 minutes total. Transfer to a carving board and let rest for 5 minutes, then thinly slice against the grain.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the ½ cup of olive oil with the lime juice, sliced shallots, jalapeño and garlic. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.