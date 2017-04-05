Sirloin, Celery and Cherry Salad 

Chef Asaf Doktor of the Tel Aviv restaurant Dok tosses his chargrilled steak with a crunchy, tart-sweet, jalapeño-inflected mix of celery and red cherries. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the steaks with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning, until browned and rare within, about 3 minutes total. Transfer to a carving board and let rest for 5 minutes, then thinly slice against the grain.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the ½ cup of olive oil with the lime juice, sliced shallots, jalapeño and garlic. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.
In a large bowl, toss the steak with the sliced celery, cherries and half of the dressing. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with celery leaves. Serve; pass more dressing at the table.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 2
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Ben Travioli
Review Body: It's not bad but it's not great. I feel like it's missing something.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2017-04-09