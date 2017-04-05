Sirloin, Celery and Cherry Salad 
Chef Asaf Doktor of the Tel Aviv restaurant Dok tosses his chargrilled steak with a crunchy, tart-sweet, jalapeño-inflected mix of celery and red cherries. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 1-pound sirloin steak, cut into 4 individual steaks 
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1/3 cup fresh lime juice 
  • 3 small shallots, thinly sliced 
  • 1 jalapeño—stemmed, seeded and minced 
  • 1 garlic clove, minced 
  • 6 celery ribs, thinly sliced, plus leaves for garnish 
  • 2 cups sweet cherries, pitted and halved (10 ounces) 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the steaks with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning, until browned and rare within, about 3 minutes total. Transfer to a carving board and let rest for 5 minutes, then thinly slice against the grain. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the ½ cup of olive oil with the lime juice, sliced shallots, jalapeño and garlic. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.  

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the steak with the sliced celery, cherries and half of the dressing. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with celery leaves. Serve; pass more dressing at the table.

