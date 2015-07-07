Sir Greendown Punch
© Lucas Allen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Colin O’Neill

Philadelphia mixologist Colin O’Neill loves creating syrups, then brainstorming spirits to go with them. Here, he uses a chai tea syrup to sweeten and spice punch. The recipe is for a single serving but can be easily multiplied to make a big batch. Slideshow: Rum Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce aged rhum agricole 
  • 1 ounce VS Cognac, preferably Landy
  • 1 ounce Chai Tea Syrup (see Note)
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce fresh grapefruit juice
  • 1 teaspoon Velvet Falernum (clove-spiced liqueur)
  • Ice
  • Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a chilled wineglass, combine the rum, Cognac, Chai Tea Syrup, lemon juice, grapefruit juice and Velvet Falernum. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Garnish with the nutmeg.

Notes

Chai Tea Syrup: In heatproof jar, steep 2 tablespoons loose chai tea in 8 ounces boiling water for 4 minutes. Strain the tea. Add 3/4 cup Demerara sugar, cover and shake until fully dissolved. Refrigerate for up to 3 weeks. Makes about 10 ounces.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up