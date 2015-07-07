Sir Greendown Punch

Philadelphia mixologist Colin O’Neill loves creating syrups, then brainstorming spirits to go with them. Here, he uses a chai tea syrup to sweeten and spice punch. The recipe is for a single serving but can be easily multiplied to make a big batch.
2015-07-07
How to Make It
In a chilled wineglass, combine the rum, Cognac, Chai Tea Syrup, lemon juice, grapefruit juice and Velvet Falernum. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Garnish with the nutmeg.
Notes
Chai Tea Syrup: In heatproof jar, steep 2 tablespoons loose chai tea in 8 ounces boiling water for 4 minutes. Strain the tea. Add 3/4 cup Demerara sugar, cover and shake until fully dissolved. Refrigerate for up to 3 weeks. Makes about 10 ounces.
