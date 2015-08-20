Single Serving Tortilla Soup

Making tortilla soup doesn't have to necessitate inviting over a crowd or storing tons of leftovers. This recipe is perfect for one large dinner or two light lunches or appetizers. Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes
How to Make It
Heat the olive oil in a large pot. Add the onion and bell pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, over moderately high heat until the onions are soft and translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the jalapeño and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the chili powder, cumin, cocoa, oregano, paprika, cayenne, red pepper, salt and a few turns of black pepper; cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.
Stir in the tomatoes and the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, add the chicken breast and cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and use two forks to pull it. Return it to the soup. Stir in the corn, if using.
Make Ahead
Serve With
Tortilla chips, diced avocado, sour cream, fresh cilantro, shredded Monterey jack or crumbled queso fresco
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: rachelsmitty
Review Body: Yum! So simple, reasonably fast, and designed to accommodate the kitchen sink in addition to the main ingredients. I added slow-cooked pork shoulder instead of chicken along with leftover pinto beans. I almost added zucchini! Topped with sharp cheddar, cilantro, and chipped-up corn chips (Carmen's!). Paired with a Petite Sirah.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-18