Single Serving Tortilla Soup
© Molly Yeh
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 to 2
Molly Yeh
January 2014

Making tortilla soup doesn't have to necessitate inviting over a crowd or storing tons of leftovers. This recipe is perfect for one large dinner or two light lunches or appetizers. Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1 bell pepper, finely chopped
  • Chopped jalapeño, to taste
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder
  • Pinch of Mexican oregano
  • Pinch of paprika
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • Pinch of Kosher salt
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • One 14-ounce can diced tomatoes
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 1 small or 1/2 large boneless skinless chicken breast
  • 1 tablespoon corn kernels, optional

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the olive oil in a large pot. Add the onion and bell pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, over moderately high heat until the onions are soft and translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the jalapeño and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the chili powder, cumin, cocoa, oregano, paprika, cayenne, red pepper, salt and a few turns of black pepper; cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in the tomatoes and the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, add the chicken breast and cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and use two forks to pull it. Return it to the soup. Stir in the corn, if using.

Make Ahead

This soup can be made the day before. Garnish directly before serving.

Serve With

Tortilla chips, diced avocado, sour cream, fresh cilantro, shredded Monterey jack or crumbled queso fresco

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up