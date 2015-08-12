Single Serving Chicken Stir-Fry

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, whisk together the chicken stock, soy sauce, garlic, sesame oil, honey, crushed red pepper, black pepper and cornstarch. Set aside.

Step 2 In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the chicken and stir-fry over moderately high heat until no longer pink and cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 3 Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in the skillet. Add the peppers, broccoli, and carrots, and cook until crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes.