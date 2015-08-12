Single Serving Chicken Stir-Fry

No date? No problem! Indulge in this easy one-pot stir-fry, and go ahead, eat it straight from the pan. Slideshow: More Stir Fry Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk together the chicken stock, soy sauce, garlic, sesame oil, honey, crushed red pepper, black pepper and cornstarch. Set aside.
In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the chicken and stir-fry over moderately high heat until no longer pink and cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in the skillet. Add the peppers, broccoli, and carrots, and cook until crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes.
Stir the chicken stock mixture into the vegetables and cook until thickened, about 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the chicken and cook until heated through, about 1 to 2 more minutes. Season with additional soy sauce, if desired. Finish with a squeeze of lemon.
