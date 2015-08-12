Single Serving Chicken Stir-Fry
© Molly Yeh
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1
Molly Yeh
November 2013

No date? No problem! Indulge in this easy one-pot stir-fry, and go ahead, eat it straight from the pan. Slideshow: More Stir Fry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup chicken stock
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce, plus more for seasoning
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 small chicken breast, chopped into 3/4-inch pieces
  • 1/2 bell pepper, chopped into 1-inch pieces
  • 3/4 cup broccoli florets, chopped
  • 1 carrot, chopped
  • 1 lemon wedge

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk together the chicken stock, soy sauce, garlic, sesame oil, honey, crushed red pepper, black pepper and cornstarch. Set aside.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the chicken and stir-fry over moderately high heat until no longer pink and cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 3    

Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in the skillet. Add the peppers, broccoli, and carrots, and cook until crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 4    

Stir the chicken stock mixture into the vegetables and cook until thickened, about 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the chicken and cook until heated through, about 1 to 2 more minutes. Season with additional soy sauce, if desired. Finish with a squeeze of lemon.

