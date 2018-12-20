The process of making a classic chocolate mousse is enough to make anyone, amateur or expert, a little twitchy. It starts with a chocolaty egg custard, which, in and of itself, is notoriously finicky. The eggs can scramble or make the base lumpy, while the chocolate can easily seize if it gets too hot. Then you fold in whipped cream. This step also makes me nervous, even with all my years of practice, because overmixing will quickly deflate your mousse. But there’s an easier way to make mousse, and I’m sharing it with you. Rather than starting with a custard base, I just melt chocolate in hot heavy cream. Then I whisk in cocoa powder to make it intensely chocolaty, and espresso powder, which adds lots of personality. Once the chocolate cream cools, I tuck it into the refrigerator until it’s well chilled. But here’s the genius part: I whip the chilled chocolate cream until just stiff. Done!





SIMPLEST CHOCOLATE MOUSSE is excerpted from JUST COOK IT © 2018 by Justin Chapple. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.