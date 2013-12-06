Simple Squash Puree

How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 375°. Set the squash, cut side down, in a baking dish. Add 1/2 inch of water, cover tightly with foil and bake for about 1 hour, or until tender.
Step 2
Set the squash, cut side down, in a microwave-safe baking dish. Add 1/2 inch of water, cover loosely with plastic and cook on high for 18 to 20 minutes, or until tender.
Step 3
Transfer the squash, cut side down, to a rack and let drain until cool. Scoop out the flesh and pass through a strainer, ricer or food mill.
Notes
One serving Calories 91 kcal, Total Fat 1.1 gm, Saturated Fat 0.2 gm.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5