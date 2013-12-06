Simple Squash Puree
Serves : Makes 2 cups
Suki Hertz
October 2001

Ingredients

  • One 2-pound winter squash, halved

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Set the squash, cut side down, in a baking dish. Add 1/2 inch of water, cover tightly with foil and bake for about 1 hour, or until tender.

Step 2    

Set the squash, cut side down, in a microwave-safe baking dish. Add 1/2 inch of water, cover loosely with plastic and cook on high for 18 to 20 minutes, or until tender.

Step 3    

Transfer the squash, cut side down, to a rack and let drain until cool. Scoop out the flesh and pass through a strainer, ricer or food mill.

Notes

One serving Calories 91 kcal, Total Fat 1.1 gm, Saturated Fat 0.2 gm.

