Simple Squash Puree

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. Set the squash, cut side down, in a baking dish. Add 1/2 inch of water, cover tightly with foil and bake for about 1 hour, or until tender.

Step 2 Set the squash, cut side down, in a microwave-safe baking dish. Add 1/2 inch of water, cover loosely with plastic and cook on high for 18 to 20 minutes, or until tender.