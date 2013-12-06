Simple Roasted Broccoli with Olive Oil and Garlic
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
September 2012

This simple side dish comes together in just 30 minutes, pairing the classic flavors of fragrant roasted garlic and tender, juicy broccoli. Slideshow: Great Broccoli Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 pounds broccoli crowns, stems peeled and heads halved
  • 3 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 3 tablespoons extra–virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 425°. Place the prepared broccoli and garlic slices on a baking pan. Drizzle the olive oil over the broccoli. Toss the broccoli and garlic to coat evenly with the olive oil.

Step 2    

Spread the broccoli into an even layer over the baking pan. Season with salt and pepper. Toss the broccoli again then spread back into an even layer.

Step 3    

Roast for 10 minutes, turn the broccoli and garlic, then continue roasting for 5 more minutes, or until tender and the edges are crisped.

Step 4    

Season with additional salt and black pepper if desired, and then serve warm or at room temperature.

