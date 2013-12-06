Simple Roasted Broccoli with Olive Oil and Garlic

This simple side dish comes together in just 30 minutes, pairing the classic flavors of fragrant roasted garlic and tender, juicy broccoli. Slideshow: Great Broccoli Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°. Place the prepared broccoli and garlic slices on a baking pan. Drizzle the olive oil over the broccoli. Toss the broccoli and garlic to coat evenly with the olive oil.
Spread the broccoli into an even layer over the baking pan. Season with salt and pepper. Toss the broccoli again then spread back into an even layer.
Roast for 10 minutes, turn the broccoli and garlic, then continue roasting for 5 more minutes, or until tender and the edges are crisped.
Season with additional salt and black pepper if desired, and then serve warm or at room temperature.
