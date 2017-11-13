Simple Roast Carrots with Lemon

At Thanksgiving, F&W’s Justin Chapple serves these carrots because they require fewer than five ingredients and pair nicely with just about anything. Justin cooks them the day before and refrigerates them on an oven-safe serving platter, that way they can be reheated in the oven and go right to the table. Slideshow: More Thanksgiving Carrot Recipes
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large bowl, toss the carrots with 1/4 cup of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Spread on 2 large rimmed baking sheets and roast for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring once, until the carrots are just tender and browned in spots. Transfer the carrots to a platter.
Meanwhile, coarsely chop 3/4 cup of the reserved carrot tops and transfer to a small bowl. Stir in the lemon juice and the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil. Season the dressing with salt and pepper. Spoon the dressing on the carrots and serve warm.
Make Ahead
