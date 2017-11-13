Simple Roast Carrots with Lemon
Abby Hocking
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Justin Chapple

At Thanksgiving, F&W’s Justin Chapple serves these carrots because they require fewer than five ingredients and pair nicely with just about anything. Justin cooks them the day before and refrigerates them on an oven-safe serving platter, that way they can be reheated in the oven and go right to the table. Slideshow: More Thanksgiving Carrot Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds small carrots with tops, scrubbed and tops reserved
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large bowl, toss the carrots with 1/4 cup of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Spread on 2 large rimmed baking sheets and roast for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring once, until the carrots are just tender and browned in spots. Transfer the carrots to a platter.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, coarsely chop 3/4 cup of the reserved carrot tops and transfer to a small bowl. Stir in the lemon juice and the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil. Season the dressing with salt and pepper. Spoon the dressing on the carrots and serve warm.

Make Ahead

The roasted carrots can be refrigerated on an oven-safe platter overnight. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes, then reheat in a 375° oven for 10 minutes. Top with the dressing before serving.

