Simple Meringues
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 40 MERINGUES
Tina Ujlaki
April 2003

When the recipe calls for beating in the sugar, be patient. You have to add it very gradually in order to preserve the lofty, silky texture of the egg white foam. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 3 large egg whites
  • 2/3 cup superfine sugar
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 225°. In a medium bowl, beat the whites at low speed until foamy, then beat at high speed until firm peaks form when the beaters are lifted. Beat in the sugar 2 tablespoons at a time, beating well between additions. Beat in the vanilla.

Step 2    

Spoon or pipe the meringue onto a foil-lined baking sheet in 1 1/2-inch mounds, or stripes. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until firm. Let cool completely before serving, or store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up