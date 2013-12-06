Simple Meringues

When the recipe calls for beating in the sugar, be patient. You have to add it very gradually in order to preserve the lofty, silky texture of the egg white foam. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 225°. In a medium bowl, beat the whites at low speed until foamy, then beat at high speed until firm peaks form when the beaters are lifted. Beat in the sugar 2 tablespoons at a time, beating well between additions. Beat in the vanilla.
Spoon or pipe the meringue onto a foil-lined baking sheet in 1 1/2-inch mounds, or stripes. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until firm. Let cool completely before serving, or store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
