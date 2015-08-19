Simple Kale and Potato Soup
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
February 2014

This hearty soup is quick, easy-to-make, and features an abundance of flavor thanks to the winning combo of kale and potatoes. Slideshow: More Delicious Kale Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 shallot, thinly sliced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pound waxy potatoes, peeled and cut into cubes
  • 3 cups chicken stock or water
  • 1 small bunch kale

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium pot, melt the butter over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the shallot, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the shallot is golden, about 6 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in the potatoes and stock and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook, uncovered, until the potato is tender, about 20 minutes. Tear the kale from the stems adding the leaves to the pot. Simmer the soup until the kale is tender, about 10 minutes more. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve.

