TV chef Donal Skehan serves this simple guacamole with his favorite healthy breakfast, Scrambled Huevos Rancheros. Slideshow: More Party Dip Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Halve and pit the avocados. Scoop the flesh into a medium bowl. Add the garlic, lime juice, and hot sauce and mash with the back of a fork. Fold in the chopped cilantro and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips or with Huevos Rancheros.
