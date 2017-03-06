Simple Guacamole
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Donal Skehan

TV chef Donal Skehan serves this simple guacamole with his favorite healthy breakfast, Scrambled Huevos Rancheros. Slideshow: More Party Dip Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 firm, ripe avocados
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • Juice of 1/2 lime, plus lime wedges for serving
  • 1 to 2 dashes of hot sauce, preferably Tabasco
  • Small handful of fresh cilantro leaves and small stems, roughly chopped, plus small sprigs for garnish
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Tortilla chips, for serving

How to Make It

Step

Halve and pit the avocados. Scoop the flesh into a medium bowl. Add the garlic, lime juice, and hot sauce and mash with the back of a fork. Fold in the chopped cilantro and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips or with Huevos Rancheros.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up