Simple Black Beans
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
9 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Fanny Singer
September 2003

Ingredients

  • 1 pound dried black beans, rinsed and soaked overnight
  • 1 medium red onion, quartered
  • 1/4 pound fresh pork fat, unrendered bacon fat or fatty bacon
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Drain the black beans and put them in a large saucepan. Add the red onion and pork fat, cover with 2 inches of water and bring to a boil. Simmer the black beans over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the beans are tender, about 1 1/2 hours.

Step 2    

Set a colander over a large heatproof bowl and drain the black beans. Discard the onion and pork. Return the black beans to the saucepan and add about half of the cooking liquid to moisten them. Season the beans with salt and pepper and serve.

Serve With

Grilled Steak Tacos.

