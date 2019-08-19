Simmered Plantains with Coconut Milk and Palm Sugar

Step

Place plantains, coconut milk, 1 1/2 cups water, palm sugar, salt, and pandan leaves in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high, stirring often. (Don’t let the coconut milk boil for more than a few seconds or it might curdle.) Immediately reduce heat to low; simmer gently, stirring occasionally, until plantains are fork-tender but still hold their shape, 3 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat; set aside to cool until liquid is just warm. Discard pandan leaves; ladle mixture evenly into 4 shallow bowls. Sprinkle with palm sugar to garnish, and serve warm.