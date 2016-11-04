Silver Needle Noodles
Chef Stephanie Izard is hooked on these plump, chewy silver needle noodles that she discovered in China while researching for her Chicago restaurant Duck Duck Goat.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups wheat starch
  • 1/4 cup tapioca starch
  • 2 teaspoons rice bran or canola oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/4 cups boiling water
  • All-purpose flour, for dusting
  • Canola oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fill a large pot with two inches of water and insert a bamboo steamer basket. The basket should not touch the water. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, combine all of the ingredients and work until the dough comes together and is smooth.

Step 2    

On a lightly floured surface, turn out the dough and roll into a long snake. Cut into small pieces, about 1/2 inch-by-1/2 inch in size. You should have around 25 pieces. Then roll the pieces into 3-4” long noodles that are tapered at each end.

Step 3    

Evenly space the noodles in the steamer basket so that they don’t touch each other and steam until translucent, 10 to 12 minutes. Toss in a little oil after steaming.

