Chef Stephanie Izard is hooked on these plump, chewy silver needle noodles that she discovered in China while researching for her Chicago restaurant Duck Duck Goat.
How to Make It
Fill a large pot with two inches of water and insert a bamboo steamer basket. The basket should not touch the water. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, combine all of the ingredients and work until the dough comes together and is smooth.
On a lightly floured surface, turn out the dough and roll into a long snake. Cut into small pieces, about 1/2 inch-by-1/2 inch in size. You should have around 25 pieces. Then roll the pieces into 3-4” long noodles that are tapered at each end.
Evenly space the noodles in the steamer basket so that they don’t touch each other and steam until translucent, 10 to 12 minutes. Toss in a little oil after steaming.
