Silver Needle Noodles

How to Make It

Step 1 Fill a large pot with two inches of water and insert a bamboo steamer basket. The basket should not touch the water. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, combine all of the ingredients and work until the dough comes together and is smooth.

Step 2 On a lightly floured surface, turn out the dough and roll into a long snake. Cut into small pieces, about 1/2 inch-by-1/2 inch in size. You should have around 25 pieces. Then roll the pieces into 3-4” long noodles that are tapered at each end.