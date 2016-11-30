For this herbal spiced juice cocktail, San Diego bartender Lindsay Nader collaborated with Dave Fernie, then manager of the Parisian-style club Pour Vous in L.A. Fernie named the drink Lapin Fou, which means "silly rabbit" in French. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, combine the pear brandy, carrot juice, lemon juice, Chartreuse, Spicy Ginger Syrup, and Rich Simple Syrup. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a large chilled coupe and garnish with the pear fan.
Notes
In a jar, combine 2 ounces fresh ginger juice (from two 3-inch pieces) with 1/4 cup sugar. Cover and shake until the sugar dissolves. Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Makes about 3 ounces.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5