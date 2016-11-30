Silly Rabbit
Serves : 1 drink
For this herbal spiced juice cocktail, San Diego bartender Lindsay Nader collaborated with Dave Fernie, then manager of the Parisian-style club Pour Vous in L.A. Fernie named the drink Lapin Fou, which means "silly rabbit" in French. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounce pear brandy, preferably Clear Creek
  • 3/4 ounce fresh carrot juice
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 ounce yellow Chartreuse (honeyed herbal liqueur)
  • 1/4 ounce Spicy Ginger Syrup (see Note)
  • 1/4 ounce Rich Simple Syrup (see Note)
  • Ice
  • 1 pear fan, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the pear brandy, carrot juice, lemon juice, Chartreuse, Spicy Ginger Syrup, and Rich Simple Syrup. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a large chilled coupe and garnish with the pear fan.

Notes

In a jar, combine 2 ounces fresh ginger juice (from two 3-inch pieces) with 1/4 cup sugar. Cover and shake until the sugar dissolves. Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Makes about 3 ounces.

Rich Simple Syrup

