Silky Squash and Celery Root Soup
© Maria Robledo
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Betsy Nelson and Jim Kyndberg
January 1998

 Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 2 pounds Kabocha squash—peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 celery root (about 1 pound), peeled and cut into1-inch cubes
  • 2 shallots, minced
  • 4 cups Vegetable Stock
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the oil in a large heavy saucepan. Add the onion and cook over moderately low heat until golden brown. Add the squash, celery root and shallots and cook until lightly browned around the edges, about 5 minutes. Add the Vegetable Stock, nutmeg and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low, cover partially and cook until the vegetables are tender, about 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Working in batches, puree the soup in a blender or food processor. Season with salt and pepper and serve hot.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated overnight. Rewarm before serving.

Notes

One Serving Calories 183 kcal, Total Fat 4.4 gm, Saturated Fat .4 gm

