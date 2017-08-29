Silky Spinach with  Fresh Cheese 
David Cicconi
Active Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Andrew Zimmern
October 2017

Ingredients

  • 10 cups whole milk 
  • 3 1/2 cups heavy cream 
  • 2/3 cup distilled white vinegar 
  • 1/2 cup ghee 
  • Kosher salt
  • White pepper 
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped (2 cups) 
  • One 5-inch piece  of ginger, peeled and  grated (2 tablespoons) 
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 2 teaspoons cumin seeds,  ground 
  • 2 teaspoons ground turmeric 
  • 2 teaspoons ground coriander 
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder 
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne 
  • Three 10-ounces packages thawed frozen chopped spinach, squeezed dry 
  • 1 large tomato, chopped 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In the sink, line a large colander with 4 layers of moistened cheesecloth, leaving 2 inches of overhang. In a very large saucepan, bring the milk and 2 cups of the cream to a simmer over moderate heat, stirring  occasionally, about 20 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and slowly add the vinegar, stirring constantly, then cook until the milk separates into fluffy curds and watery whey, about  2 minutes. Pour into the colander and let drain for 1 hour.  

Step 2    

Gather the corners of the cheesecloth and twist the curds into a ball, squeezing out as much liquid as possible.  Tie the cheesecloth, then transfer the curds to a work surface with the twisted end to the side. Set a cutting board on top  and weigh it down with heavy skillets or large cans. Let the curds stand until firm and dry, about 15 minutes. Remove the cheesecloth and cut the cheese into 1-inch pieces. 

Step 3    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1/4 cup of the ghee  until shimmering. Season the cheese with salt and add  half of it to the skillet. Cook over moderate heat, turning often, until the cheese is  golden on all sides, 6 to 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining cheese. 

Step 4    

Add the remaining 1/4 cup of ghee and the onion to the  skillet and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally,  until the onion is lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Add the  ginger, garlic, cumin, turmeric, coriander, chili powder and  cayenne and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the spinach  and tomato and cook, stirring, until warm, about 2 minutes. Stir in the remaining 11/2 cups of cream and 1 cup of water and cook, stirring, until most of  the liquid is evaporated, about  5 minutes. Fold in the cheese, season with salt and white pepper and serve. 

Make Ahead

The precooked cheese can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Notes

Swap the frozen spinach for a mix of fresh stemmed kale, amaranth and watercress. 

