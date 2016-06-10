Silky Potato Fondue
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 cups
David Barzelay
July 2016

San Francisco chef David Barzelay of Lazy Bear makes various cheese sauces using his master cheese sauce, which is supersimple and smart: He puts grated cheese in a blender, pours hot heavy cream on top and blends, starting at low speed and slowly turning up the speed, until the cheese is fully melted and incorporated. Barzelay says this method is infinitely customizable—you can use anything from blue cheese to cheddar to Tete de Moine. In the recipe here, Barzelay uses his same basic method but incorporates potatoes, white wine and lemon juice, resulting in a supersilky fondue that holds up at the table for far longer than most fondues. This is so good that it goes with everything from crudités to Ruffles potato chips! Slideshow: More Fondue Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons dry white wine
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2 cups shredded aged white cheddar, preferably Fiscalini Bandage Wrapped Cheddar or Cabot Clothbound
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan of salted simmering water, cook the potatoes and garlic over  moderate heat until tender, about 12 minutes. Drain well and wipe out the saucepan.

Step 2    

In a blender, combine the potatoes and garlic with the wine and lemon juice and puree until smooth. With the blender on, gradually add the heavy cream until incorporated. Transfer the mixture to the saucepan and bring just to a simmer over moderately high heat. Return the mixture to the blender, add the cheese and puree until smooth. Scrape the fondue into the saucepan and season with salt. Serve hot.

Serve With

Little Gem lettuce, haricots verts, wax beans, snap peas, snow peas, summer squash, baby zucchini, cucumbers, shishito peppers, carrots or radishes.

