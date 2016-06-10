Silky Potato Fondue

San Francisco chef David Barzelay of Lazy Bear makes various cheese sauces using his master cheese sauce, which is supersimple and smart: He puts grated cheese in a blender, pours hot heavy cream on top and blends, starting at low speed and slowly turning up the speed, until the cheese is fully melted and incorporated. Barzelay says this method is infinitely customizable—you can use anything from blue cheese to cheddar to Tete de Moine. In the recipe here, Barzelay uses his same basic method but incorporates potatoes, white wine and lemon juice, resulting in a supersilky fondue that holds up at the table for far longer than most fondues. This is so good that it goes with everything from crudités to Ruffles potato chips! Slideshow: More Fondue Recipes