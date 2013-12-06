Silken Turnip and Potato Soup
© Maura McEvoy
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 12
Edna Lewis and Scott Peacock
November 1998

This is a wonderful use for an underutilized root vegetable. Though the soup looks and tastes rich and creamy, it's surprisingly light: it contains no milk or cream, so it makes an excellent starter for an elaborate meal.  Chef Holiday Recipes Made Easy  Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 4 medium onions, thinly sliced
  • 3 pounds turnips, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 1 1/2 pounds baking potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
  • Salt
  • 6 cups chicken stock or canned low-sodium broth
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1/4 cup finely shredded basil, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy stockpot or casserole, melt the butter until it foams. When the foam subsides, add the onions and cook over moderate heat until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the turnips and potatoes and stir to coat with the butter. Add 2 teaspoons of salt, cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in the chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Cover partially and cook over moderate heat until the vegetables are very tender, about 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Working in batches, puree the soup in a blender until perfectly smooth. Return the soup to the pot and season with salt and the nutmeg. Ladle the soup into shallow bowls and garnish with the basil before serving.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up