Silken Turnip and Potato Soup

This is a wonderful use for an underutilized root vegetable. Though the soup looks and tastes rich and creamy, it's surprisingly light: it contains no milk or cream, so it makes an excellent starter for an elaborate meal. Chef Holiday Recipes Made Easy Warming Soup Recipes
How to Make It
In a large heavy stockpot or casserole, melt the butter until it foams. When the foam subsides, add the onions and cook over moderate heat until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the turnips and potatoes and stir to coat with the butter. Add 2 teaspoons of salt, cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 20 minutes.
Stir in the chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Cover partially and cook over moderate heat until the vegetables are very tender, about 10 minutes.
Working in batches, puree the soup in a blender until perfectly smooth. Return the soup to the pot and season with salt and the nutmeg. Ladle the soup into shallow bowls and garnish with the basil before serving.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5