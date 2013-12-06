Silken Tofu in Ginger Syrup

How to Make It

Step 1 Using a small sharp knife, peel the oranges, removing all the bitter white pith. Holding the oranges over a bowl, cut in between the membranes to release the sections.

Step 2 In a large nonreactive saucepan, combine the sugar with the slivered ginger and 1 cup of water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then lower the heat to moderate, cover and simmer for 5 minutes.

Step 3 Gently place the tofu block in the ginger syrup. Cover the pan and simmer over low heat for 10 minutes to infuse the tofu with ginger flavor.