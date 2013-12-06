Silken Tofu in Ginger Syrup

This tofu dessert is as luscious and creamy as custard. More Tofu Recipes
How to Make It
Using a small sharp knife, peel the oranges, removing all the bitter white pith. Holding the oranges over a bowl, cut in between the membranes to release the sections.
In a large nonreactive saucepan, combine the sugar with the slivered ginger and 1 cup of water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then lower the heat to moderate, cover and simmer for 5 minutes.
Gently place the tofu block in the ginger syrup. Cover the pan and simmer over low heat for 10 minutes to infuse the tofu with ginger flavor.
Cut the tofu block into 6 even slices and, using a spatula, transfer them carefully to rimmed serving plates or shallow bowls. Spoon the ginger syrup, along with some fresh ginger slivers, over each serving of tofu. Garnish the tofu with the reserved orange sections and serve.
