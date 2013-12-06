Silken Bread and Parmesan Soup

Step 1

In a large saucepan, heat the chicken stock until bubbles appear around the edge. Drop the bread into a food processor and pulse until coarse crumbs form. Add the cheese and pulse until finely chopped. Transfer the mixture to a large saucepan and gradually whisk in 8 cups of the stock. Cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, just until the soup begins to simmer. Keep warm over very low heat.