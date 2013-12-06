Sienna Sunset
Serves : makes 1 drink
Tim Johnstone and Michelle Magidow

Licorous • Seattle This drink is a collaboration between mixologist Michelle Magidow, who infused the vodka with cinnamon, and general manager Tim Johnstone, who had the idea to mix it with Tuaca, a vanilla-spiked liqueur. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces cinnamon vodka
  • 1/2 ounce Tuaca (vanilla-flavored liqueur)
  • 1 ounce orange juice
  • 1/2 ounce chilled club soda
  • 1 orange slice

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the vodka, Tuaca and orange juice. Shake well and strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Stir in the club soda and garnish with the orange slice.

