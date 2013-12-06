Sienna Sunset

Licorous • Seattle This drink is a collaboration between mixologist Michelle Magidow, who infused the vodka with cinnamon, and general manager Tim Johnstone, who had the idea to mix it with Tuaca, a vanilla-spiked liqueur. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the vodka, Tuaca and orange juice. Shake well and strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Stir in the club soda and garnish with the orange slice.
