Robert Vermeire's 1922 book Cocktails: How to Mix Them attributes the sidecar to the celebrated bartender MacGarry, who worked at London's Buck's Club. More Classic Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the Cognac, Grand Marnier and lemon juice and shake well. Double strain the drink into a chilled coupe.
Notes
