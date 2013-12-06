Sidecar
Sidecar
Makes 1 drink
Food & Wine
January 2010

Robert Vermeire's 1922 book Cocktails: How to Mix Them attributes the sidecar to the celebrated bartender MacGarry, who worked at London's Buck's Club.  More Classic Cocktails

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces chilled VSOP Cognac
  • 1/2 ounce Grand Marnier
  • 1/3 ounce fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the Cognac, Grand Marnier and lemon juice and shake well. Double strain the drink into a chilled coupe.

Notes

