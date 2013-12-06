Sicilian Potato and Pasta Soup
© Addie Juell
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Grace Parisi
September 1997

Ingredients

  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 pound Yukon Gold or other waxy potatoes, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
  • 3 good-quality vegetable bouillon cubes, dissolved in 1 cup of boiling water
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 cup tubetti or other small pasta
  • 1 large tomato, cut into 3/4-inch dice
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped mixed herbs, such as flat-leaf parsley, basil and sage
  • Salt
  • 1/2 cup mascarpone or sour cream

How to Make It

Step

In a saucepan, cook the onion in the oil over moderate heat, stirring, until just softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 1 minute. Add the potatoes, bouillon, crushed pepper and 5 cups of water. Cover and bring to a boil. Stir in the pasta and cook until al dente, about 10 minutes. Stir in the tomato and herbs and cook for 1 minute longer. Season with salt and serve with mascarpone.

Suggested Pairing

Corvo Bianco or Regaleali Bianco, both from Sicily.

