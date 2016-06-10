Sichuan-Style Green Beans with Pork

Three key ingredients make up this fiery stir-fry from Food & Wine's Justin Chapple: ground pork, green beans and dried hot red chiles. To round it out, Chapple adds just garlic, soy sauce and lime juice. The stir-fry is perfect served over freshly steamed white or brown rice, or even over rice noodles. Slideshow: More Green Bean Recipes
How to Make It
In a large skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the ground pork and cook over moderately high heat, breaking it up with a fork, until nearly cooked through, about 5 minutes. Add the green beans, red chiles and garlic and stir-fry over high heat until the green beans are crisp-tender, about 7 minutes. Stir in the soy sauce and lime juice and season with salt and white pepper. Serve with steamed rice.
Suggested Pairing
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Fuzzytop
Review Body: Sounds good, but no Sichuan peppercorns ?
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-13
Author Name: KHENNIN
Review Body: I added fresh ginger but won't next time. I cut beans 2 inches long and next time I will stir-fry them first till they have few charred spots on them in 1 T oil, remove them then add them back after pork is done. This recipe is really a fast meal. I used Tien Tsin peppers and the dish had no hit at all. I will experiment with other peppers. I am a New Mexican and we like a little heat. This recipe made 3 small servings if my husband had been home one of us would have left the table hungry. I had some left for lunch and it was good nuked. Some stir-fries don't nuke well but this one did. When I do stir-fry I usually make only one dish and rice so larger servings are a must.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-23