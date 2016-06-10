Sichuan-Style Green Beans with Pork

Author Name: KHENNIN

Review Body: I added fresh ginger but won't next time. I cut beans 2 inches long and next time I will stir-fry them first till they have few charred spots on them in 1 T oil, remove them then add them back after pork is done. This recipe is really a fast meal. I used Tien Tsin peppers and the dish had no hit at all. I will experiment with other peppers. I am a New Mexican and we like a little heat. This recipe made 3 small servings if my husband had been home one of us would have left the table hungry. I had some left for lunch and it was good nuked. Some stir-fries don't nuke well but this one did. When I do stir-fry I usually make only one dish and rice so larger servings are a must.

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2016-07-23