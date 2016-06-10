Sichuan-Style Green Beans with Pork
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
July 2016

Three key ingredients make up this fiery stir-fry from Food & Wine's Justin Chapple: ground pork, green beans and dried hot red chiles. To round it out, Chapple adds just garlic, soy sauce and lime juice. The stir-fry is perfect served over freshly steamed white or brown rice, or even over rice noodles. Slideshow: More Green Bean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1/2 pound ground pork
  • 3/4 pound green beans, thinly sliced crosswise
  • 7 to 10 dried Chinese hot red chiles, cracked
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • Salt and white pepper
  • Steamed rice, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a large skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the ground pork and cook over moderately high heat, breaking it up with a fork, until nearly cooked through, about 5 minutes. Add the green beans, red chiles and garlic and stir-fry over high heat until the green beans are crisp-tender, about 7 minutes. Stir in the soy sauce and lime juice and season with salt and white pepper. Serve with steamed rice.

Suggested Pairing

Tropical fruit–scented, off-dry German Riesling.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up