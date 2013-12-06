Sichuan Shrimp in Lettuce Leaves

Wrapping foods in lettuce leaves is popular throughout China. The most commonly used lettuce has fragile leaves that snap easily and have a texture quite similar to that of iceberg. Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl.
Set a wok over high heat for 30 seconds. Add the Shallot Oil and stir to coat the wok. When a wisp of white smoke appears, stir in the ginger and bean sauce. Add the shrimp and stir, then add the red and green peppers, water chestnuts and jalapeño and stir-fry until the vegetables are crisp-tender, about 3 minutes.
Make a well in the center of the wok, pushing everything up the sides slightly; stir the sauce and add it to the well. Stir in the shrimp and vegetables and stir-fry until heated through, about 2 minutes. Stir in the Crisp Shallots and serve with the lettuce leaves.
Notes
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5