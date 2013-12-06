Sichuan Shrimp in Lettuce Leaves

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl.

Step 2 Set a wok over high heat for 30 seconds. Add the Shallot Oil and stir to coat the wok. When a wisp of white smoke appears, stir in the ginger and bean sauce. Add the shrimp and stir, then add the red and green peppers, water chestnuts and jalapeño and stir-fry until the vegetables are crisp-tender, about 3 minutes.