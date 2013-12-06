Sichuan Peppercorn Oil
Serves : MAKES 1 CUP
Eileen Yin-Fei Lo
February 1997

 Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons Sichuan peppercorns
  • 1 cup peanut oil

How to Make It

Step

Heat a wok over high heat for 30 seconds. Add the peppercorns, reduce the heat to low and stir until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the oil and bring to a boil over moderate heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and cook until the peppercorns blacken, 4 to 5 minutes. Strain the oil.

Make Ahead

The oil can be stored in a cool place for up to 2 months.

Notes

One Teaspoon Peppercorn Oil Calories 41 kcal, Total Fat 4.6 gm, Saturated Fat .8 gm.

