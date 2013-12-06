Shrimp with Yarrow and Baked Lemon

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450° and light the grill, if you're using one. In a small bowl, stir together the olive oil and garlic.

Step 2 Cut the pointed ends from the lemons so they will sit flat, then halve them crosswise. Set them flesh side up in a glass or ceramic baking dish and spoon 1 tablespoon of the sugar on each half. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the sugar is melted and the pulp is soft. Preheat the broiler, if using.