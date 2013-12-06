Shrimp with Tomato and Chile Pepper
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4-6
Marcella Hazan
June 1997

If the shrimp release a lot of liquid during cooking, transfer them to a warmed plate with a slotted spoon and boil the sauce until thickened. Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped onion
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 large jalapeño chile, seeded and minced
  • 3 tablespooons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • Salt
  • 2 pounds medium shrimp—shelled, deveined, washed and dried
  • 1 2/3 cups finely diced peeled ripe plum tomatoes or imported canned plum tomatoes, with their juices
  • Grilled or toated crusty bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large nonreactive skillet, cook the onion in the olive oil over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and the jalapeño and cook until the garlic becomes a pale gold. Stir in the parsley, then add the tomatoes with their juices and liberal pinches of salt. Reduce the heat and cook at a steady simmer, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes cook down and the oil begins to separate from the sauce, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the shrimp to the skillet and stir to coat with sauce. Cover and simmer until the shrimp are just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. Season with additional salt and serve immediately with the grilled bread.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 1 day. Bring back to a simmer before competing the dish.

Suggested Pairing

The delicate flavor of shrimp calls for white wine—unless the dish has the assertive ingredients this one does. The tanginess of the tomatoes and the heat of the chile point to a flavorful red with some acidity. A Barbera from Italy, such as Prunotto Barbera d'Alba Romualdo or Pio Cesare Barbera d'Alba, would fit the bill perfectly.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up