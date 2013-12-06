Shrimp with Tomato and Chile Pepper

Step 1

In a large nonreactive skillet, cook the onion in the olive oil over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and the jalapeño and cook until the garlic becomes a pale gold. Stir in the parsley, then add the tomatoes with their juices and liberal pinches of salt. Reduce the heat and cook at a steady simmer, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes cook down and the oil begins to separate from the sauce, about 20 minutes.