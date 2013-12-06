Shrimp with Spicy Chipotle-Tomato Sauce
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Rick Bayless
July 2011

While in Ensenada, Rick Bayless had salsa negra (black salsa), a smoky chipotle-based sauce, over raw oysters. Here, he blends just a small amount of it with tomatoes to serve with grilled shrimp.    More Delicious Shrimp Dishes  

Ingredients

  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 1/4 pounds large shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • Chopped cilantro, for garnish
  • One 15-ounce can diced tomatoes, drained
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for grilling
  • 1/4 cup Salsa Negra with Chipotle

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, puree the diced tomatoes. In a medium saucepan, heat the 2 tablespoons of oil until shimmering. Add the tomato puree and cook over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until very thick, about 7 minutes. Add the Salsa Negra and 1/3 cup of water and simmer until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the shrimp with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Drizzle the shrimp with the sauce, sprinkle with cilantro and serve.

Make Ahead

The chipotle-tomato sauce can be refrigerated for up to 5 days.

Suggested Pairing

Bright, juicy rosé.

