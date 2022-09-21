Shrimp with Roasted Corn, Leeks, Tomatoes, and Basil

Cook leeks, butter, and 1 teaspoon kosher salt in a small saucepan over low, covered, uncovering often to stir, until leeks are very tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat.

While leeks cook, stir together tomatoes, vinegar, and remaining 1 teaspoon kosher salt in a small bowl; let marinate at room temperature at least 10 minutes or until ready to use.

Heat oil in a large skillet over high. Add corn; cook, stirring often, until corn is warmed through, 3 to 4 minutes. Add shrimp; cook, stirring often, until shrimp turn pink and are cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat.