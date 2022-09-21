Ingredients Seafood Shellfish Shrimp Shrimp with Roasted Corn, Leeks, Tomatoes, and Basil Showcasing late-summer produce, this simple sauté is a perfect shoulder-season weeknight dinner. Marinating sweet cherry tomatoes in vinegar and salt tenderizes them and draws out their juices, creating a light sauce. "I love how quickly this dish comes together!" says chef Cassidee Dabney of The Barn at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee, who shared this recipe with Food & Wine. "If you have the leeks and corn prepped ahead of time, you can have this dish finished and on the table in about 15 minutes. It's convenient and delicious and just begging to be enjoyed alfresco with a glass of white wine. It's an ideal dish for a casual dinner party with friends. Another tip: Use the best shrimp available. Chat with your local fish market and find quality product — you'll taste the difference." By Cassidee Dabney Published on September 21, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo by Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Margaret Dickey / Prop Styling by Lydia Pursell Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Ingredients 3 small fresh leeks (about 11 ounces), trimmed, sliced into 1/4-inch rounds, and rinsed thoroughly (white and light green parts only) (about 1 1/2 cups) ½ cup unsalted butter (4 ounces), plus more for serving 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided, plus more to taste 2 cups multicolored cherry tomatoes, halved lengthwise 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon neutral cooking oil (such as canola oil or vegetable oil) 5 cups fresh corn kernels (from 8 ears) 1 ½ pounds peeled and deveined raw extra-large shrimp Black pepper, to taste 1 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves, torn if large Crusty bread and flaky sea salt, for serving Directions Cook leeks, butter, and 1 teaspoon kosher salt in a small saucepan over low, covered, uncovering often to stir, until leeks are very tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat. While leeks cook, stir together tomatoes, vinegar, and remaining 1 teaspoon kosher salt in a small bowl; let marinate at room temperature at least 10 minutes or until ready to use. Heat oil in a large skillet over high. Add corn; cook, stirring often, until corn is warmed through, 3 to 4 minutes. Add shrimp; cook, stirring often, until shrimp turn pink and are cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Add leek mixture and tomato mixture (with juices in bowl) to shrimp mixture in skillet; stir to combine. Season with pepper and additional kosher salt to taste. Sprinkle with basil. Serve with warm crusty bread smeared with a thick layer of butter and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt. Suggested Pairing Rich, lightly oaky Chardonnay: Hahn Monterey County Print