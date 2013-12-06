Shrimp with Rice Vinegar Dipping Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES 2 DOZEN
Mary Barber and Sara Corpening
June 1998

To boost the shrimp flavor, shell and devein the shrimp after boiling them.Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup rice vinegar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • One 4-inch piece of lemongrass, inner white bulb only, cut into strips
  • One 1-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and cut into matchsticks
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • Pinch of sugar
  • 24 medium shrimp (about 3/4 pound), shelled but with tails left intact, then deveined

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small nonreactive saucepan, combine all of the ingredients except the shrimp and bring to a boil. Transfer to a bowl and let cool, then refrigerate until chilled or for up to 1 day.

Step 2    

Prepare an ice water bath. Cook the shrimp in a medium saucepan of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until pink, about 2 minutes. Drain the shrimp and plunge into the ice bath; drain again and pat dry. Transfer the shrimp to a platter and serve with the dipping sauce.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up