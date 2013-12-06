Shrimp with Rice Vinegar Dipping Sauce

To boost the shrimp flavor, shell and devein the shrimp after boiling them.Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small nonreactive saucepan, combine all of the ingredients except the shrimp and bring to a boil. Transfer to a bowl and let cool, then refrigerate until chilled or for up to 1 day.
Step 2
Prepare an ice water bath. Cook the shrimp in a medium saucepan of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until pink, about 2 minutes. Drain the shrimp and plunge into the ice bath; drain again and pat dry. Transfer the shrimp to a platter and serve with the dipping sauce.
