Shrimp with Lemon and Dill
© Chris Chen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 12
Grace Parisi
December 1998

Plus: More Fish and Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds large shrimp, shelled and deveined, tails left on
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped dill
  • 3/4 cup water
  • Warm pita bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the shrimp with salt and pepper and cook in 3 batches: For each batch, heat 1/3 cup of the olive oil in a large deep skillet. Add one-third of the shrimp and cook over high heat, turning once, until golden, about 3 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons of the lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of the dill and toss to coat, then transfer the shrimp as it's cooked to a large deep serving platter. Add 1/4 cup of the water to the skillet and boil over high heat, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the skillet, until the juices are reduced to 2 tablespoons; add to the cooked shrimp.

Step 2    

Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of dill to the shrimp and season with salt and pepper. Toss well. Serve the shrimp warm or at room temperature, with the warm pita bread.

Make Ahead

The cooked shrimp can be refrigerated for up to 3 hours. Bring to room temperature before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up