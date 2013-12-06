Shrimp, Tomato and Basil "Pizzas"

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the garlic and shallots and cook over moderately high heat until softened but not browned, about 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes, tomato paste, thyme sprig, rosemary and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until thick, about 20 minutes. Discard the thyme.

Step 2 Meanwhile, line a baking sheet with parchment paper. On a work surface, brush 1 phyllo sheet with some of the melted butter and top with a second phyllo sheet. Continue brushing and layering the phyllo to make a stack of 5 sheets. Using a 5 1/2-inch plate as a guide, cut out 6 stacked phyllo rounds. Transfer the rounds to the baking sheet and cover with a sheet of parchment paper. Bake the phyllo rounds for about 12 minutes, or until crisp and golden. Discard the top paper.

Step 3 Using the same plate, cut out 12 parchment paper rounds and brush 6 of them with the softened butter. Arrange the shrimp on the buttered paper rounds, cut side up, in a radial pattern, overlapping them slightly. Cover with the remaining paper rounds and refrigerate until chilled, or for up to 3 hours.