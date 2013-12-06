Shrimp, Tomato and Basil "Pizzas"
© Evi Abeler
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Eric Ripert
December 1998

In these pretty and fragrant little pies, sheets of prepared phyllo replace the usual crust. The recipe, by Eric Ripert, the executive chef and co-owner of Le Bernardin, has been adapted from Le Bernardin Cookbook (Doubleday). Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 large garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 large shallots, minced
  • 7 medium tomatoes (about 2 1/4 pounds)—peeled, seeded and chopped
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 large thyme sprig plus 3/4 teaspoon thyme leaves
  • 1/4 teaspoon minced rosemary
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 5 sheets of phyllo dough
  • 7 tablespoons unsalted butter—6 melted, 1 softened
  • 1 3/4 pounds medium shrimp—shelled, halved lengthwise down the back and deveined
  • 1/4 teaspoon saffron threads
  • 1 tablespoon finely shredded basil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the garlic and shallots and cook over moderately high heat until softened but not browned, about 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes, tomato paste, thyme sprig, rosemary and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until thick, about 20 minutes. Discard the thyme.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, line a baking sheet with parchment paper. On a work surface, brush 1 phyllo sheet with some of the melted butter and top with a second phyllo sheet. Continue brushing and layering the phyllo to make a stack of 5 sheets. Using a 5 1/2-inch plate as a guide, cut out 6 stacked phyllo rounds. Transfer the rounds to the baking sheet and cover with a sheet of parchment paper. Bake the phyllo rounds for about 12 minutes, or until crisp and golden. Discard the top paper.

Step 3    

Using the same plate, cut out 12 parchment paper rounds and brush 6 of them with the softened butter. Arrange the shrimp on the buttered paper rounds, cut side up, in a radial pattern, overlapping them slightly. Cover with the remaining paper rounds and refrigerate until chilled, or for up to 3 hours.

Step 4    

Preheat the oven to 550°. Working quickly, spoon 1/4 cup of the sauce over each phyllo base. Remove the top paper from each shrimp round and invert it onto 1 of the phyllo bases. Remove the remaining paper rounds and sprinkle the shrimp with the saffron, thyme leaves, salt and pepper. Drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and bake for about 7 minutes, or until the shrimp are pink and cooked through. Garnish with the basil and serve immediately.

Make Ahead

The "pizzas" can be made through Step 2 up to 1 day ahead. Store the phyllo rounds in an airtight container. Refrigerate the sauce.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up