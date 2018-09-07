Shrimp Toasts with Scallion-Chile Sauce 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 4 dozen toasts
Justin Chapple
October 2018

The secret to this semi-traditional dim sum favorite is a butter-studded shrimp mousse that comes together quickly in a food processor with just five ingredients.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces peeled and deveined raw large shrimp
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 3 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds, divided
  • 6 (3/4-ounce) white bread slices (such as Pepperidge Farm White Sandwich Bread), crusts removed
  • Canola oil, for frying
  • 1/2 scallion, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sambal oelek
  • Thinly sliced scallion, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine shrimp, egg, and salt in a food processor; process until smooth, about 15 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Add butter and 2 teaspoons sesame seeds; pulse until smooth with flecks of butter remaining, about 7 times. Spread 1/4 cup shrimp mousse on each bread slice.

Step 2    

Pour oil into a large nonstick skillet to a depth of 1/8 inch; heat over medium until shimmering, about 3 minutes and 30 seconds. Working in batches, add bread slices, mousse side down; cook until lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Flip toasts; cook until browned and mousse is firm to the touch, about 1 minute. Transfer to paper towels to drain.

Step 3    

Stir together chopped scallion, soy sauce, vinegar, sambal oelek, and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons sesame seeds in a small bowl. Cut each toast into 8 triangles; transfer to a platter or board. Serve soy sauce mixture with toasts. Garnish toasts with sliced scallion, and serve.

Make Ahead

Store uncooked shrimp mousse in an airtight container up to 2 days. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes before spreading on bread slices in step 1.

