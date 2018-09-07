Shrimp Toasts with Scallion-Chile Sauce 

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine shrimp, egg, and salt in a food processor; process until smooth, about 15 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Add butter and 2 teaspoons sesame seeds; pulse until smooth with flecks of butter remaining, about 7 times. Spread 1/4 cup shrimp mousse on each bread slice.

Step 2 Pour oil into a large nonstick skillet to a depth of 1/8 inch; heat over medium until shimmering, about 3 minutes and 30 seconds. Working in batches, add bread slices, mousse side down; cook until lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Flip toasts; cook until browned and mousse is firm to the touch, about 1 minute. Transfer to paper towels to drain.