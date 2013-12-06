Shrimp Tacos with Tomatillo Salsa
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Tim Byres
June 2013

Tim Byres’s shrimp tacos are delicious with this tangy salsa, but the surprise here is the crunchy celery salad on top. Slideshow: Sensational Fish Tacos

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound tomatillos—husked, rinsed and quartered
  • 1/2 small onion, quartered
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly black pepper
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro
  • 2 celery ribs, thinly sliced crosswise
  • 1 1/4 pounds medium shrimp (about 36), shelled and deveined
  • Twelve 6-inch bamboo skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing
  • 12 corn tortillas, warmed
  • Shredded green cabbage and parsley leaves, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the tomatillos, onion, jalapeño and garlic with 1 cup of water and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until the vegetables are softened, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the vegetables to a blender.

Step 2    

Boil the cooking liquid until reduced to 1/4 cup, then add it to the blender and let cool completely. Puree the salsa and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the salsa to a bowl, stir in the chopped cilantro and refrigerate until chilled, about 45 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a bowl, toss the celery with the lime juice; season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan; oil the grill grate. Thread 3 shrimp onto each skewer. Brush the shrimp with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and cooked through, about 4 minutes. Remove the shrimp from the skewers and transfer to a platter. Serve the shrimp with the salsa, celery salad, warm tortillas, cabbage and parsley leaves so guests can assemble their own tacos.

Suggested Pairing

Spritzy, lime-scented Vinho Verde from Portugal, like the NV Broadbent, is fantastic with these spicy, cilantro-laced tacos. Or have a cooling lager, like Dos Equis from Mexico.

