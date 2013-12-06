Shrimp Tacos with Tomatillo Salsa

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, combine the tomatillos, onion, jalapeño and garlic with 1 cup of water and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until the vegetables are softened, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the vegetables to a blender.

Step 2 Boil the cooking liquid until reduced to 1/4 cup, then add it to the blender and let cool completely. Puree the salsa and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the salsa to a bowl, stir in the chopped cilantro and refrigerate until chilled, about 45 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a bowl, toss the celery with the lime juice; season with salt and pepper.